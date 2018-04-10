New superintendent announced for Spartanburg School Dist. 2

Following the retirement of Dr. Scott Mercer, Spartanburg School District Two selected a new superintendent on Tuesday.

The district's Board of Trustees selected Lance Radford as the district's next superintendent.

Radford is a native South Carolinian who graduated from TL Hanna High School. He previously served as principal of Wade Hampton High School as well as assistant superintendent for administration of the Anderson School District Two team.

School officials released the following statement on the announcement:

Dear Spartanburg Two Families, Since Dr. Mercer announced his retirement, it has been the desire of your Board of Trustees to find the most qualified person to keep our District on the path of success that we are on. We used every means we had to reach as many potential candidates as we could, and we feel satisfied that we were successful. Nearly forty, outstanding educators applied for the superintendent position. As a Board, it made us extremely proud that our District is a place that so many great leaders would want to call home. As your Board Chair, it has also made me extremely proud to see the work and effort that my fellow Board members have put into this search. For months, we have been meeting once, and sometimes twice a week, to go over resumes and conduct interviews. On behalf of the Board of Trustees, I would like to thank all of the candidates that applied for their time and effort. After our exhaustive search, the Board has named Lance Radford as our District’s next superintendent. Mr. Radford currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent for Administration and Personnel in Anderson School District Two, and brings with him a tremendous background of accomplishment as a teacher, coach, principal, and district-level administrator. “It is truly an honor to be selected as the next superintendent of Spartanburg School District Two, and I look forward to serving our students next to an outstanding group of teachers, administrators, and support staff,” Radford said after the Board’s unanimous vote to approve his appointment. “I thank the Board of Trustees for having confidence in me and my ability to build relationships that will best serve the students of Spartanburg Two. I am confident that together we will be able to take our District to the next level of success.”

MORE NEWS: Police: Greenville man performed sex act on 14-year-old, sent explicit Snapchat messages

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.