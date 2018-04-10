For Fox's Four Legged Friends this week I chose Jasper! He is an 8 year old standard Poodle who loves affection and needs a second chance at a great home. His owner developed cancer and could no longer care for him, so he has been with Carolina Poodle Rescue ever since.

He is good with other dogs and kids, but doesn't do so well with cats. He's a big boy at about 75 pounds!

He is very loyal and needs a stable home where he can live out the rest of his life. If you are interested in adopting him, head to Carolina Poodle Rescue's website