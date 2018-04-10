Cops dress in heels to support sexual assault awareness

Pictures of local law enforcement officers standing proud in high heels have taken over Facebook, but the reason their doing it is to raise awareness for a certain cause.

April is National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and law enforcement from Anderson and Oconee Counties have partnered with Foothills Alliance, a local sexual assault center in Anderson, to literally take a step in these victims' shoes.

It's all part of the "Take a Walk in Her Shoes" event that will be happening on Thursday.

Tracie Bowie, executive director at Foothills Alliance, says they have partnered with law enforcement officers for the event just like they do for sexual assault cases.

Bowie says, "We've tried to really push it out to them and get them involved and challenging them to challenge each other to wear the heels."

She says they have been going around to different agencies taking photos of officers trading in their work boots for a pair of dazzling high heels to take a stand and raise awareness for sexual assault

"Men have to be a part of the solution but they are also victims of sexual assault so it's important for the men in our community to stand up and say you know we aren't going to accept sexual violence," Bowie explains.

On top of the heels, they hold up a sign, each reading a different and shocking statistic of sexual assault.

Bowie tells us, "One of the signs we have says that a child is sexually assaulted every 8 minutes in the United States, and so the statistics help people to see the numbers that we are seeing. It's every two minutes someone in the U.S. is sexually assaulted."

Don't worry if you don't have a pair of heels to participate. Tracy has buckets full of all sizes to choose from.

The "Walk a Mile in Her Shoes" event will be taking place on Thursday from 7 until 9 p.m. at the Ram Cat Alley in Seneca.

Any money you raise serves as your entry fee, and all money raised from the event will help serve programs at Foothills Alliance.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.