$5K reward being offered for info leading to arrest in connection to elderly AL man found dead in Cherokee last year

A reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the death of a man killed in August of 2017, per the Cherokee Indian Police Department.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of Melvin Esmal Herndon, the Facebook post read.

Officers located 86-year-old Herndon's body on August 3, 2017 at the intersection of Hwy 19 and Jess Littlejohn Road. Herndon was form Eutaw, Alabama.

Investigators determined Herndon's fatal injuries were sustained from an apparent hit and run. They believe the incident occurred in the early morning hours of August 3, between 12:45 a.m. and 1 a.m.

Anyone with information pertaining to this ongoing investigation is asked to contact the Cherokee Indian Police Department at 828-359-6600 or Traffic Sergeant Donnie Allen at 828-359-6624.

