Evacuations lifted after gas line rupture at Union Co. motel

First responders working at the Days Inn of Union (April 11, 2018)

A Union County motel was evacuated Wednesday morning after a gas line ruptured and a small fire broke out in one of the rooms, according to firefighters.

The incident occurred at the Days Inn on Toshes Creek Circle.

The fire was quickly extinguished and the gas line was shut off until repairs could be made.

Firefighters said one person was checked out by EMS but was not hurt.

Guests were allowed back into their rooms by 3 a.m.

MORE NEWS - Coroner identifies woman killed in Spartanburg Co. fire; boyfriend at Augusta Burn Center

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.