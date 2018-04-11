Evacuations lifted after gas line rupture at Union Co. motel

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a doctor from Hartwell is facing multiple charges after a molestation investigation.More >
The Spartanburg County coroner has identified the victim killed in a house fire on Monday night.More >
Krystal Daniels, 27, was booked into the Dickson County Jail and is being held on a $1 million bond.More >
Laurens County resident Candace Cannady doesn't normally answer strange calls. However, she received a phone call Tuesday morning that caught her eye.More >
She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >
Law enforcement officials in South Carolina and North Carolina are investigating after claims made by a gun-wielding man in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru led to a death investigation at a home in Rutherford County.More >
The Ware Shoals Police Department said a 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with the sex assault of a 14-year-old.More >
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >
The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage MondayMore >
Union police said a man was arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct third degree after an 8-year-old victim came forward to school officials.More >
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Foothills Alliance arranged for Upstate law enforcement to take a walk in heels to raise awareness on the issue.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share photos of themselves and their brothers and sisters to celebrate National Siblings Day 2018.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
