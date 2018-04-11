Troopers: Driver of car that got pinned under school bus cited for driving without license

Troopers are investigating a crash involving a vehicle that got pinned beneath the back of a school bus Wednesday morning in Greenville County.

The crash happened just before 7 a.m. at the corner of Edgemont Avenue and West Blue Ridge Drive.

Troopers said the bus was stopped at the stop sign when the car struck it from behind.

Greenville County Schools said 14 students were on the bus at the time of the crash but no one was hurt.

The bus is a magnet bus, so the students on board attend different schools.

A new bus arrived to pick up the students just after 8 a.m.

Troopers said a two truck had to be called in because the bus was unable to drive off of the car wedged beneath it.

Troopers said the driver of the car, Viley De Jesus Estrada Castro, 52, of Taylors was cited for improper start and driving without a South Carolina driver's license.

