Deputies: 3 dead in McDowell Co. murder-suicide

McDowell County deputies said two men and a woman are dead after a murder-suicide Wednesday morning in the North Cove community.

Deputies said they were called to an address on Lonon Lane just after 6 a.m.

When they arrived they found three bodies. Deputies said the victims had all been shot.

Inside the home, deputies said they found the bodies of 39-year-old Kacey Case Haney and 49-year-old Christopher Scott Childres. Outside, they found the body of Jeffrey Dale Haney, 48.

Deputies said the Haneys were estranged spouses. They both had addresses listed for the home on Lonon Lane. Childres had an address in Nebo.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing, but, at this time, it appears most likely that Jeffrey Haney may have shot the other two then turned the gun on himself after making the call to 911,” said McDowell County Sheriff Dudley Greene in a news release.

The SBI is also assisting in the investigation.

