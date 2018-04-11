Deputies investigating after 3 people found shot to death in McDowell Co.

McDowell County deputies said they are investigating a triple homicide Wednesday morning in the North Cove community.

Deputies said they were called to an address on Lonon Road just after 6 a.m.

When they arrived they found three bodies. Deputies said the victims had all been shot.

Deputies said the investigation was still its early stages Wednesday morning.

No suspects have been named at this time.

Deputies hoped to have additional information to release later Wednesday.

