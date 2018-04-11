Duke Energy: Sirens near Oconee nuclear plant will sound Wednesday during quarterly test

Duke Energy said the outdoor warning sirens around the Oconee Nuclear Station will sound as crews perform quarterly tests on the warning devices Wednesday.

The tests will take place at approximately 11:50 a.m.

All 65 sirens within 10 miles of the Oconee Nuclear Station will be tested for three-minutes to ensure each siren works properly.

Duke Energy said hearing a siren is not a signal to immediately evacuate. In an emergency, sirens are sounded as a signal for residents to tune to local radio and TV stations that would carry an emergency alerting message, such as FOX Carolina.

For more information about the sirens and quarterly tests, visit www.duke-energy.com.

