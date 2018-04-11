Carpenter reinstated as Ware Shoals police chief

Terry Carpenter has been reinstated as chief of police in Ware Shoals, according to the town administrator.

Town Administrator Heather Field said Wednesday that Terry Carpenter was reinstated on Tuesday.

Carpenter was arrested in January after Greenwood police said fired a gun at a dog during a domestic dispute.

Greenwood police charged him with discharging a firearm within city limits.

Carpenter was placed on leave after his arrest.

PREVIOUSLY - Officials: Ware Shoals police chief accused of shooting at family dog

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.