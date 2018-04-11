DHEC: Former nurse at Upstate elementary school accused of trying to fraudulently obtain painkillers

A former nurse at an Upstate elementary school has been charged after officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said she attempted to fraudulently obtain hydrocodone at a pharmacy.

Hydrocodone is a narcotic painkiller.

Deputies said the incident happened on March 25 at the CVS on Montague Avenue Extension.

The arrest warrant states Amy Ward dropped off a prescription to be filled but when the doctor listed was contacted, he said he had not authorized the prescription.

Dr. Fay Sprouse, Superintendent with Greenwood District 51 said Ward was working as the school nurse at Ware Shoals Primary at the time.

Ward was placed on administrative leave on April 5 after the warrant was signed. She resigned the following day, Sprouse said.

Greenwood County deputies arrested Ward on April 6, the warrant states.

Ward was charged with attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud.

MORE NEWS: Doctor who practiced in Upstate, NE Georgia arrested on child molestation charges

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.