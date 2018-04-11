DHEC: Former nurse at Upstate elementary school tried to fraudulently obtain painkillers

A former nurse at an Upstate elementary school has been charged after officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said she attempted to fraudulently obtain hydrocodone at a pharmacy.

Hydrocodone is a narcotic painkiller.

Deputies said the incident happened on March 25 at the CVS on Montague Avenue Extension.

The arrest warrant states Amy Ward dropped off a prescription to be filled for 90 pills but when the doctor listed was contacted, he said he had not authorized the prescription.

According to the incident report, when Ward was initially confronted about the prescription, she said she had found it in her glove compartment but then later admitted to filling out the prescription herself. She told investigators she regretted what she did and had been unable to sleep after the incident, the report states.

Dr. Fay Sprouse, Superintendent with Greenwood District 51 said Ward was working as the school nurse at Ware Shoals Primary at the time. Ward was placed on administrative leave on April 5 after the warrant was signed. She resigned the following day, Sprouse said.

She is also former employee of Family Health Care Ninety Six, investigators said.

Greenwood County deputies arrested Ward on April 6, the warrant states.

Ward was charged with attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud. She was later released from the Greenwood County Detention Center on a personal recognizance bond.

