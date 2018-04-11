Slow down, buckle up: Troopers see triple number of deadly crash - FOX Carolina 21

Slow down, buckle up: Troopers see triple number of deadly crashes in Spartanburg Co. so far this year

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Storyblocks) (file photo | Storyblocks)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is warning drivers to watch their speed and make sure they are buckled up.

Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the SCHP said between Jan. 1 and Apr. 10 this year, there have been 18 fatal collisions in Spartanburg County. This is more than triple the number of deadly crashes that occurred in Spartanburg County during the same period of time in 2017.

Of the 18 deadly crashes, only two victims were wearing their seat belts, Rhyne said. Speed and the lack of a seat belt were the primary causes of the fatalities.

MORE NEWS: Proposed bill limits caffeine for teens after SC teen dies from energy drink

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.