Slow down, buckle up: Troopers see triple number of deadly crashes in Spartanburg Co. so far this year

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is warning drivers to watch their speed and make sure they are buckled up.

Cpl. Bill Rhyne with the SCHP said between Jan. 1 and Apr. 10 this year, there have been 18 fatal collisions in Spartanburg County. This is more than triple the number of deadly crashes that occurred in Spartanburg County during the same period of time in 2017.

Of the 18 deadly crashes, only two victims were wearing their seat belts, Rhyne said. Speed and the lack of a seat belt were the primary causes of the fatalities.

Spartanburg County had 5 fatal collisions at this time in 2017. Currently there are 18 fatal collisions in 2018. Speed and no seatbelt have been the primary causes. Of the 18, 16 had access to seat belts, only 2 buckled up. Please "Slow Down and Buckle up" pic.twitter.com/l9iYsHYv0k — Trooper Bill SCHP (@SCHP_Troop3) April 10, 2018

