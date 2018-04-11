Suspect feds say tied to Anderson Co. bomb investigation indicted on federal explosives charges

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a doctor from Hartwell is facing multiple charges after a molestation investigation.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a doctor from Hartwell is facing multiple charges after a molestation investigation.More >
A former nurse at an Upstate elementary school has been charged after officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said she attempted to fraudulently obtain hydrocodone at a pharmacy.More >
A former nurse at an Upstate elementary school has been charged after officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said she attempted to fraudulently obtain hydrocodone at a pharmacy.More >
Laurens County resident Candace Cannady doesn't normally answer strange calls. However, she received a phone call Tuesday morning that caught her eye.More >
Laurens County resident Candace Cannady doesn't normally answer strange calls. However, she received a phone call Tuesday morning that caught her eye.More >
The Spartanburg County coroner has identified the victim killed in a house fire on Monday night.More >
The Spartanburg County coroner has identified the victim killed in a house fire on Monday night.More >
The Ware Shoals Police Department said a 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with the sex assault of a 14-year-old.More >
The Ware Shoals Police Department said a 19-year-old is facing charges in connection with the sex assault of a 14-year-old.More >
"He was a great kid," Sean Cripe said. "He didn't get mixed up in the wrong things."More >
"He was a great kid," Sean Cripe said. "He didn't get mixed up in the wrong things."More >
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >
Two people have been charged with murder in Brunswick County.More >
Law enforcement officials in South Carolina and North Carolina are investigating after claims made by a gun-wielding man in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru led to a death investigation at a home in Rutherford County.More >
Law enforcement officials in South Carolina and North Carolina are investigating after claims made by a gun-wielding man in a Chick-fil-A drive-thru led to a death investigation at a home in Rutherford County.More >
She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >
She allegedly embezzled more than $40,000 in funds and amenities from an infant and toddler program on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation.More >
The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage MondayMore >
The Greenville Police Department confirmed officers were on scene of a death investigation at a downtown parking garage MondayMore >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share their favorite pet photos for National Pet Day on April 11, 2018.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share their favorite pet photos for National Pet Day on April 11, 2018.More >
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Foothills Alliance arranged for Upstate law enforcement to take a walk in heels to raise awareness on the issue.More >
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Foothills Alliance arranged for Upstate law enforcement to take a walk in heels to raise awareness on the issue.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share photos of themselves and their brothers and sisters to celebrate National Siblings Day 2018.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share photos of themselves and their brothers and sisters to celebrate National Siblings Day 2018.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >