Indictment: Rural Upstate mail carrier stole gift cards from letters and packages

A grand jury has indicted an Upstate rural mail carrier on federal charges in connection with mail theft.

According to the indictment, 44-year-old Tony T. Maclin, a rural mail carrier from Greer, stole items contained in letters and packages he was entrusted to deliver.

The indictment states the following items were taken:

  • Aug. 4, 2017 - Walmart gift card
  • Aug. 4, 2017 - Walmart gift card
  • Aug. 4, 2017 - Walmart gift card
  • Aug. 10, 2017 - American Express gift card
  • Oct. 1, 2017 - Rewards Card
  • Jul. 27, 2017 - Bed Bath and Beyond gift card
  • Dec. 14, 2017 - Walmart gift card

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Service and Maclin was indicted on seven federal counts of theft of mail matter by officer or employee.

He could face up to a $250,000 fine and five years in prison, if found guilty.

