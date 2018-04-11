Oconee Co. deputies urge caution after citizens find meth, syringes when picking up litter

The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is urging to citizens to use caution when picking up litter and cleaning around their property.

Deputies said two citizens picking up litter called the sheriff's office after they found two syringes and a bag of meth while picking up trash along Johnny Cox Road.

The sheriff's office said the syringes and bag of narcotics were safely disposed of by the deputy who responded to the scene.

In a statement, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw urged citizens to use caution when picking up litter and to report any item that looks suspicious to law enforcement.

Read Sheriff Crenshaw's full statement:

"We are asking our citizens to use caution as they pick up liter and clean up their property after the winter. Any item that looks suspicious near the road or on your property should be reported immediately to law enforcement and that includes syringes, two-liter drink bottles that appear to have a sandy or dirty looking substance in the bottom due to the fact that the bottle could contain a shake and bake style meth lab and backpacks or any bags that you think look suspicious. With the concerns of Fentanyl and its analogues being mixed with and combined with other narcotics, there is a danger to you by touching or inhaling these materials so do not touch or get close to anything that looks suspicious. Once again, contact your local law enforcement agency immediately for safe removal and disposal of those items."

