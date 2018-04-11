SCDOR: Anderson Co. convenience store owner arrested for $62K in - FOX Carolina 21

SCDOR: Anderson Co. convenience store owner arrested for $62K in sales tax evasion

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said an Anderson County convenience store owner was arrested Wednesday for tax evasion. 

SCDOR said Meseret Kifle owns the SunCity Food Store in Anderson. 

According to SCDOR, Kifle filed monthly Sales Tax returns from January 2014 through April 2017 that reported a total of $351,804 in taxable sales. SCDOR said an investigation found the business' actual taxable sales totaled to $1,282,493. 

The agency said Kifle evaded paying $62,360 in Sales Tax to the state of South Carolina. 

Kifle is currently being held at the Anderson County Detention Center. 

