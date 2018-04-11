NC man caught on cam punching cyclist in face to spend 3 days in jail

The District Attorney for Buncombe County said a man who assaulted a cyclist in September 2017 will spend at least three days behind bars.

Claude Donald Watson was caught on dashcam punching a cyclist in the face along Sand Hill Road. Asheville On Bikes shared the video, saying the cyclist was riding legally in his lane and not impeding traffic.

Watson was accused of tailgating the cyclist before trying to run him off the road. When the pair approached a red light, Watson got out of his Dodge Ram pickup truck and punched the victim in the face.

VIDEO: Man charged after video captured of cyclist being punched in face

The District Attorney said the victim suffered minor injuries and that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Watson pleaded guilty to simple assault and was sentenced on Monday to 45 days in prison, suspended down to a 3-day split sentence. After three days in jail, if Watson violates conditions of his probation, he will have to serve the remainder of the sentence.

Watson was ordered to pay $276 in restitution to the victim.

MORE NEWS: Indictment: Rural Upstate mail carrier stole gift cards from letters and packages

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.