Anderson County dispatcher talks about 911 call she answered involving woman pulling eyes out

Shaniqua Harp often talks people rough the worst days of their lives. On February 6, the Anderson County 911 dispatcher received a call that shocked even her.

"She was just like I see this lady across from the church on the railroad tracks and she's holding her eyeballs and I was like, say what, come again. I couldn't believe it because she was so calm," said Harp.

Harp said that was the first of several calls that came into Anderson County dispatch that day.

"She said that she saw her pull them out and I was like "okay maybe she's not, maybe she's being for real," so I had to ask her is she unconscious, is she breathing," said Harp.

The mother of 20-year-old Kaylee Muthart told FOX Carolina back in February that her daughter pulled her eyeballs out while high on drugs. Kaylee is now on the road to recovery but will never see again.

It's days like February 6 and stories like Kaylee's that stick with Harp.

"I'm just glad she's doing better that had to be horrible and I could not imagine and I'm happy for her that she's getting the help that she needs," said Harp.

Harp added that it's not always easy to be on the other end of the line but when she thinks of how Kaylee's story ended, she knows she answered her calling.

"I love to help people and I'm glad that I could be there at work that day to get everybody where they needed to be to help her and I'm thankful for my responders and the officers that were there to help her," said Harp.

Harp has been a dispatcher in Anderson County for 5 years. The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is sharing stories like hers on its Facebook Page all week in honor of National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week.

Harp also wanted people to know when they call 911, dispatchers will ask you a lot of questions so answer them. She said it doesn't slow down the process of getting you help.

Kaylee's mother, Katy Tompkins said her daughter is getting ready for a national interview to air. Once that happens she said she would love to meet with all the first responders and dispatchers who helped her daughter that day.

Tompkins also added they are still trying to raise money to get Kaylee a seeing-eye dog. Here's the link to the family's GoFundMe Account.

