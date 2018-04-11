Sunny and warm through Friday, watching weekend rain

Beautiful weather will continue through the week with warmer temperatures moving in. Rain returns by the weekend, with some heavy storms possible on Sunday.

Expect another chilly night across the area. Thursday morning will start in the mid 40s for the Upstate and upper 30s for the mountains. Sunny skies will help us warm into the low to mid 70s area-wide. More perfect “10” weather for our Carolina Skymeter!

Friday will be even warmer with sunshine. Highs will warm to 80 in the Upstate and 75 for the mountains. Clouds will push in throughout Saturday, but it should still be a nice day all in all. Highs will remain above normal with only a slight chance for rain late in the day.

Sunday will bring a potent cold front into the area. Heavy rain will accompany the front, along with the potential for some strong storms. The best chance for rain as it looks now will be between 10am and 4pm.

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.