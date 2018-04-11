Sunny and warm through Friday, watching weekend storms

Beautiful weather will continue through the week with warmer temperatures moving in. Rain returns by the weekend, with some heavy storms possible on Sunday.

Sunny skies today help us warm into the low to mid 70s area-wide. More perfect “10” weather for our Carolina Skymeter!

Friday will be even warmer with sunshine. Highs will warm to 80 in the Upstate and 75 for the mountains. Clouds will push in throughout Saturday, but it should still be a nice day all in all. Highs will remain above normal with only a slight chance for rain late in the day.

Sunday will bring a potent cold front into the area. Heavy rain will accompany the front, along with the potential for some strong storms. The best chance for rain and storms as it looks now will be between Noon and 6pm, with the greatest threats being damaging wind, hail, and downpours.

The storms move out and the sky clears in time to start next work week. Expect Monday to be a little cooler, in the 50s for the mountains and 60s for the Upstate, with a mostly sunny sky.

