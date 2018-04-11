Upstate woman adopts dog after finding him in drainage ditch with his mouth tied shut

A puppy has found his forever home with the woman who rescued him from a drainage ditch.

Liz Heatherly said she found the puppy, now named Norman, off White Horse Road with a plastic tie around his muzzle.

When Heatherly pulled over, Norman ran into the drainage ditch and she used ham to lure him out. The plastic tie was embedded into Norman's skin.

After a vet exam, Heatherly learned that Norman was ten weeks old and is some type of Hound/Great Dane mix. Heatherly said she doesn't know how long the tie was on Norman, but the vet said puppies can only make it about a week without food or water.

Now, Norman is recovering at his forever home with Heatherly and spends most of his time playing with her other dog.

She said the adoption was meant to be.

