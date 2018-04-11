American Red Cross helping Woodruff families after house fire

The American Red Cross disaster-trained volunteers are helping multiple families whose home was damaged by a fire on Wednesday.

On Apr. 11, the Woodruff City Fire Department responded to a blaze at a one story family home located on Snowmill Road in Woodruff. One engine specifically operated on the fire in the kitchen and throughout the attic. Another engine completed searches and the rescue crew handled ventilation, with another team assisting with salvage and overhaul.

The American Red Cross is helping victims displaced by the fire. They are providing financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items for four adults and four children.

The American Red Cross reminds residents that spring showers can quickly turn into thunderstorms. Lightning can strike at any time, but it is more likely in the afternoon and evening. With that being said, lightning kills more people every year than hurricanes. Tornadoes and high winds can damage homes, blow down trees and utility poles, causing widespread power outages and damage to homes.

For tips to create an emergency plan, download the Red Cross Emergency app at redcross.org/apps

You can help by: donating or even become a volunteer by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED-CROSS, or texting the word REDCROSS to 90099 to make a $10 donation.

