Police, deputies arrest suspect in multiple car break-ins after traffic stop at Asheville McDonald's

A suspect wanted in a series of car break-ins across Buncombe County over the past week was arrested after an incident at the McDonald’s on Hendersonville Road Wednesday, according to the Asheville Police Department.

Asheville police said they had been working with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office and Fletcher Police to on the break-ins and had determined that the suspect in the cases had been driving a silver Chevy Malibu.

On Wednesday afternoon, deputies saw that vehicle heading down Hendersonville Road and initiated a traffic stop at the McDonald's.

Police said a search warrant was obtained and investigators recovered multiple items that had been stolen in the break-ins, including three guns.

Terrence Denzel Robinson, 25, was arrested and charged with three counts of larceny of a firearm, two counts of larceny, three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle, injury to personal property, and tampering with a vehicle.

On Thursday, Robinson was being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility on a $98,000.00 secure bond.

Asheville police said additional charges are forthcoming.

