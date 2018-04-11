Police, deputies investigating situation at Asheville McDonald's - FOX Carolina 21

Police, deputies investigating situation at Asheville McDonald's

ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Officials with Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are investigating a situation at a McDonald's in Asheville.

Employees at the McDonald's on Hendersonville Road confirmed that several law enforcement officials were on scene, but couldn't not confirm what was going on.

Our FOX Carolina crew at the scene observed at least one person being placed in handcuffs. He also reported that officials with Asheville Police Department and Buncombe County Sheriff's Office were waiting for a vehicle to be towed from the scene.

We have reached out to law enforcement for additional information. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

