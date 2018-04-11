Greenwood cocaine dealer sentenced to 25 years on three concurrent charges

Dazzelle Demarcus Smith of Greenwood was found guilty on multiple drug charges.

Following the trial at the Greenwood County Courthouse, on Wednesday, the Eighth Circuit Solicitor David M. Stumbo announced that Smith was charged with the following and will serve the sentences concurrently:

trafficking cocaine, third offense (25 years)

possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine, third offense (20 years)

possession with intent to distribute marijuana (10 years)

According to court records, officers located Smith in a vehicle back in Nov. 2016. Officers were patrolling the area of Tanyard Avenue when they saw him sitting alone in an illegally parked vehicle. As they approached the vehicle, the odor of marijuana got stronger.

Once the officers had a view inside the vehicle, they spotted marijuana in the driver side door handle. Upon further search of the vehicle, officers located more than 228 grams of marijuana, multiple plastic bags of crack cocaine, and over 40 grams of cocaine.

