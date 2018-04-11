Dispatch: Crews responding to fire at Anderson apartment complex

Crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex in Anderson on Wednesday, said dispatchers.

The said the call came in at 6:46 p.m.

Dispatchers said crews were en route to the scene at Meadow Run Apartments.

Details are limited at this time. Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Two face murder charges after child they abused 20 years ago dies

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.