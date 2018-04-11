Crews respond to fire at Spartanburg Co. courthouse

Scene of fire at Spartanburg Co. Courthouse (FOX Carolina/ 4/11/18)

Crews responded to a fire at the Spartanburg County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Fire officials told our FOX Carolina crew on scene that the fire was on the outside of the building and smoke had gotten inside.

Everyone was evacuated from the building as a precaution, said firefighters, and the blaze has not been ruled suspicious.

Fire crews said they ventilated the smoke to the outside of the building and that the fire only burned the outside of one of the building's walls.

No one was reported injured.

Fire officials said they tore out the part of the wall where the fire had burned to make sure it didn't spread to the inside.

Officials with City of Spartanburg, Hilltop, Drayton and Whitney Fairforest fire departments all responded to assist.

MORE NEWS: DHEC: Former nurse at Upstate elementary school tried to fraudulently obtain painkillers

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.