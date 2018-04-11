Officers in search of suspect responsible for death on Cherokee Indian Reservation

Officers of the Cherokee Indian Police Department need your help finding the suspect responsible for a body found in a burned vehicle.

Officers said they were dispatched to the scene of a burned vehicle in the Big Cove community on the Cherokee Indian Reservation, where they discovered a body.

The body was later identified to be Marie Walkingstick Pheasant, according to police, and foul play is suspected.

The CIPD, the NC State Bureau of Investigations, and the Federal Bureau of Investigations, will continue to actively investigate this crime.

They ask, anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity please contact the Cherokee Indian Police Department at 828-359-6600 or Sgt. Detective Jason Cable at 828-359-6619.

