Police seek suspect, info after body found in burned vehicle on Cherokee Indian Reservation

Officials with Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged with attempted murder after a domestic violence situation on Monday.More >
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >
More than 50 horses were found dead and 87 animals were seized Tuesday from a property in Van Zandt County.More >
Shaniqua Harp often talks people rough the worst days of their lives. On February 6, the Anderson County 911 dispatcher received a call that shocked even her.More >
With a mix of fear and defiance, Syrians braced on Wednesday for a possible U.S. attack in retaliation to an alleged chemical assault that killed dozens over the weekend. Some stocked up on food and prepared underground shelters while others taunted the U.S. president to go through with his threats.More >
Airman 1st Class Timothy M. Wilsey, a Valdosta native, pled guilty last Thursday to killing a female service member. Airman 1st Class Rhianda N. Dillard, 20, was found dead in her dormitory room at Offutt AFB, August 1, 2016.More >
A former nurse at an Upstate elementary school has been charged after officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said she attempted to fraudulently obtain hydrocodone at a pharmacy.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a doctor from Hartwell is facing multiple charges after a molestation investigation.More >
The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.More >
A grand jury has indicted an Upstate rural mail carrier on federal charges in connection with mail theft.More >
Norman found a new home after being rescued from a drainage ditch and muzzle tied shut.More >
the zSpace Virtual Reality Mobile Lab allows students to explore a variety of topics including volcanoes and dissections in a virtual world, without any of the real-life risk or mess.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share their favorite pet photos for National Pet Day on April 11, 2018.More >
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Foothills Alliance arranged for Upstate law enforcement to take a walk in heels to raise awareness on the issue.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share photos of themselves and their brothers and sisters to celebrate National Siblings Day 2018.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
