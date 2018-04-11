Police seek suspect, info after body found in burned vehicle on Cherokee Indian Reservation

Officers with Cherokee Indian Police Department need your help finding the suspect responsible for a body found in a burned vehicle.

Officers said they were dispatched to the scene of a burned vehicle in the Big Cove community on the Cherokee Indian Reservation. There, they discovered a body.

The body was later identified as Marie Walkingstick Pheasant, according to police, and foul play is suspected.

The CIPD, NC SBI and the FBI, will continue to actively investigate this crime.

They ask that anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity please contact the Cherokee Indian Police Department at 828-359-6600 or Sgt. Detective Jason Cable at 828-359-6619.

