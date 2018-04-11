Deputies: Man charged after shooting self in face and shooting horse to death during domestic violence situation

Officials with Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged with attempted murder after a domestic violence situation on Monday.

Deputies said they responded to a location on Stiles Lane in the Hickory Tavern Community of Laurens County after receiving a call about a domestic dispute with shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies said they heard multiple gunshots and observed two crashed vehicles before encountering the suspect, Colton David Hurley. Deputies said Hurley shot himself int he face with a shotgun, but was still very mobile.

According to the sheriff's office, witness accounts and physical evidence revealed that Hurley had come to the residence in search of the victim who was not home at the time. When the victim arrived, deputies said Hurley rammed her vehicle multiple times with his truck.

Deputies said the victim then fled the scene after escaping her vehicle, but Hurley then tackled and assaulted her. The sheriff's office said one of the victim's relatives arrived and the victim again escaped from Hurley, fleeing to her residence.

That's when deputies said Hurley went to a nearby residence and obtained a shotgun before fatally shooting a horse at point blank range.

Hurley then forced entry into the victim's home with the shotgun and held her against her will for a brief time as she held her small child, said deputies. Deputies said Hurley then used force to gain entry into a locked room and pulled the victim outside, forcing the victim to see him shoot himself in the face.

He received only moderate injuries "due to the placement of the weapon," said the sheriff's office. Deputies said Hurley surrendered without incident upon being approached by law enforcement.

Deputies said several units responded during the 7 minute response from the time they got the call, including a School Resource Officer located at Hickory Tavern School. They said a school bus was also diverted to a safe location by the SRO during the incident.

Deputies said Hurley was released from medical care on Wednesday and transported to Laurens County Jail where he awaits a bond hearing. He's been charged with the following offenses:

attempted murder

kidnapping

first degree burglary

possession of a weapon during a violent crime

breach of peace high and aggravated

ill treatment of animals

unlawful neglect of a child

2 counts of pointing and presenting a firearm

“The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is continuing my commitment to battle domestic violence in our Communities and will strive to assist domestic violence victim’s escape these type of volatile relationships," said the Laurens County Sheriff's Office in a statement. "Hurley’s actions during this incident caused the victim to fear for her life and unnecessarily caused the death of an animal. Domestic Violence and the inhumane and ill treatment of animals will not be tolerated. We will continue to aggressively pursue prosecution of anyone who commits these types of crimes.”

