Family: Man in ICU after hit and run crash in Boiling Springs

Family members said an Upstate man is recovering in the ICU following a hit and run crash Wednesday morning.

Troopers said the incident happened around 1:20 a.m. along SC 9.

According to SC Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old man on a moped and an unknown driver were both traveling south along SC 9 when they collided.

Troopers said the man on the moped was ejected and injured in the crash before being transported to a hospital. The driver of the vehicle that collided with the moped left the scene, however, and troopers said the crash remains under investigation.

Family members of the victim are trying to get the word out to bring him justice.

"He is in ICU and was left for dead I'm the middle of busy Hwy 9," said one of the victim's loved ones. "Someone had to have seen something...No one deserves to be left for dead like that!"

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Coroner identifies woman killed in Spartanburg Co. fire; boyfriend at Augusta Burn Center

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.