Dispatch: Crews on scene of apartment complex fire in Buncombe Co.

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Dispatchers said crews were responding to an apartment complex fire in Buncombe County Wednesday night.

The call came in at 11:42 p.m.

According to dispatch, the fire started at apartments along Pepper Brush Trail.

Four departments were responding, and dispatchers said the blaze could take a while to take down.

