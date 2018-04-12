Greenville Drive to face Rome Braves in home opener Thursday

Thursday is opening day for the Greenville Drive at Fluor Field.

The Drive will host the Rome Braves at 7:05 p.m.

A special ceremony will be held before the game, at 6:30 p.m., to celebrate the Drive's 2017 South Atlantic League Championship victory, the first in team history. The team said a video will be played and championship rings will be presented to the nine returning players and field staff members from last year's roster.

Greenville Mayor Knox White will also be present for a special presentation regarding the team’s selection as the recipient of the 2017 John H. Johnson President's Award by Minor League Baseball. The Drive said it is the first South Atlantic League franchise to receive the honor.

Fluor Field also boasts two new additions for this baseball season. An all-new playground has been installed just inside the Main Street entrance, and renovations have been completed to the Furman On Deck Picnic Pavilion below the 500 Club in right field.

