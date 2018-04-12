Greenville Drive to face Rome Braves in home opener Thursday

Officials with Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged with attempted murder after a domestic violence situation on Monday.More >
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >
Shaniqua Harp often talks people rough the worst days of their lives. On February 6, the Anderson County 911 dispatcher received a call that shocked even her.More >
The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.More >
More than 50 horses were found dead and 87 animals were seized Tuesday from a property in Van Zandt County.More >
Airman 1st Class Timothy M. Wilsey, a Valdosta native, pled guilty last Thursday to killing a female service member. Airman 1st Class Rhianda N. Dillard, 20, was found dead in her dormitory room at Offutt AFB, August 1, 2016.More >
A former nurse at an Upstate elementary school has been charged after officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control said she attempted to fraudulently obtain hydrocodone at a pharmacy.More >
Trumann police arrested a man on suspicion of rape after a girl reportedly asked her mom about birth control.More >
Laurens County resident Candace Cannady doesn't normally answer strange calls. However, she received a phone call Tuesday morning that caught her eye.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said a doctor from Hartwell is facing multiple charges after a molestation investigation.More >
Norman found a new home after being rescued from a drainage ditch and muzzle tied shut.More >
the zSpace Virtual Reality Mobile Lab allows students to explore a variety of topics including volcanoes and dissections in a virtual world, without any of the real-life risk or mess.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share their favorite pet photos for National Pet Day on April 11, 2018.More >
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Foothills Alliance arranged for Upstate law enforcement to take a walk in heels to raise awareness on the issue.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share photos of themselves and their brothers and sisters to celebrate National Siblings Day 2018.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
