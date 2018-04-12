Red Cross: 7 children, 6 adults displaced by Berea apartment fire

The American Red Cross said they are assisting thirteen people after a fire damaged apartments in Berea Wednesday night.

The Red Cross said seven children and six adults were displaced.

The Berea Fire Department said the fire broke out at the Berea Heights apartments on Lions Clubs Road about 10:30 p.m.

Everyone made it out of the building safely but three units were damaged.

Firefighters said the fire started in the kitchen and was contained to one apartment but the other two units sustained smoke and water damage.

The Red Cross is providing the victims financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, and comfort kits containing personal hygiene items.

