Clemson's Men of Color National Summit gets underway in Greenville

A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >
A 16-year-old student at Seven Hills school made a 911 call begging for help hours before he was found dead inside his van Tuesday night.More >
Officials with Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged with attempted murder after a domestic violence situation on Monday.More >
Officials with Laurens County Sheriff's Office said a man was charged with attempted murder after a domestic violence situation on Monday.More >
Earlier this week, Jodi Widener said got a call from a what she believed to be her cell phone carrier.More >
Earlier this week, Jodi Widener said got a call from a what she believed to be her cell phone carrier.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
A mother is devastated after she begged her daughter not to board a plane that crashed and killed everyone on board.More >
Michael McKnight hasn’t been seen since early Friday morning. His mother Jessica Berry hasn’t seen him since Thursday night. Now, she’s hoping he’ll just come home safely. Berry doesn’t think her son ran away.More >
Michael McKnight hasn’t been seen since early Friday morning. His mother Jessica Berry hasn’t seen him since Thursday night. Now, she’s hoping he’ll just come home safely. Berry doesn’t think her son ran away.More >
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >
An East Texas student is looking at criminal charges after she was caught on video pushing a staff member down.More >
Family members said an Upstate man is recovering in the ICU following a hit and run crash Wednesday morning.More >
Family members said an Upstate man is recovering in the ICU following a hit and run crash Wednesday morning.More >
Shaniqua Harp often talks people rough the worst days of their lives. On February 6, the Anderson County 911 dispatcher received a call that shocked even her.More >
Shaniqua Harp often talks people rough the worst days of their lives. On February 6, the Anderson County 911 dispatcher received a call that shocked even her.More >
Trumann police arrested a man on suspicion of rape after a girl reportedly asked her mom about birth control.More >
Trumann police arrested a man on suspicion of rape after a girl reportedly asked her mom about birth control.More >
The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.More >
The Collierville woman who killed a woman and injured several others in a crash while she was a teen will serve 30 days in prison.More >
Norman found a new home after being rescued from a drainage ditch and muzzle tied shut.More >
Norman found a new home after being rescued from a drainage ditch and muzzle tied shut.More >
the zSpace Virtual Reality Mobile Lab allows students to explore a variety of topics including volcanoes and dissections in a virtual world, without any of the real-life risk or mess.More >
the zSpace Virtual Reality Mobile Lab allows students to explore a variety of topics including volcanoes and dissections in a virtual world, without any of the real-life risk or mess.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share their favorite pet photos for National Pet Day on April 11, 2018.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share their favorite pet photos for National Pet Day on April 11, 2018.More >
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Foothills Alliance arranged for Upstate law enforcement to take a walk in heels to raise awareness on the issue.More >
April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and the Foothills Alliance arranged for Upstate law enforcement to take a walk in heels to raise awareness on the issue.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share photos of themselves and their brothers and sisters to celebrate National Siblings Day 2018.More >
FOX Carolina employees and viewers share photos of themselves and their brothers and sisters to celebrate National Siblings Day 2018.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
John Wickham, two-time Guinness Book of World Record holder for most dominoes toppled in 1979 and 1980, will host a“Domino Topple” at the Prince of Peace Catholic School.More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >
The Anderson County Coroner's Office was called to investigate a fire fatality at a home on Todd Road in Honea Path on April 9, 2018More >