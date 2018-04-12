Clemson's Men of Color National Summit gets underway in Greenville

Clemson University's Office of Inclusion and Equity kicked off the Second Annual Men of Color National Summit Thursday in Greenville.

Officials said people representing universities, high schools and organizations from all across the country and hundreds of South Carolina high school students will join Clemson students and officials during the two-day summit at the TD Center in Greenville.

Keynotes speakers include television host Roland Martin, Fox News political analyst Juan Williams, Robert Morris University president Chris Howard, Massachusetts Department of Higher Education Commissioner Carlos Santiago, and chief catalyst for the Center for Strategic Diversity Leadership and Social Innovation Damon Williams.

Clemson said the summit is part of an initiative to foster a more inclusive, supportive, and diverse South Carolina. The university said it is working to “close the achievement gap for African-American and Hispanic males from cradle to career success by emphasizing the importance of education, best practices and choices to increase high school and college graduation rates.”

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.