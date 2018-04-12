Easley firefighters: Damage from apartment complex fire limited to one unit

Easley firefighters said damage from a fire Wednesday at an Easley apartment complex was limited to one unit.

Firefighters said they arrived to find smoke coming from the roof vents of the building on Pebble Brook Drive,

They were able to use a portable fire extinguisher and contain the fire to the kitchen.

Other firefighters arrived to make sure the fire did not spread to the attic.

"Thanks to an alert occupant, the damage from the fire was significantly reduced,” Chief Butch Womack said in a news release. “Your firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the kitchen area limiting damage to the rest of the complex."



The American Red Cross is assisting two adults who were displaced by the fire.

MORE NEWS - Deputies: Man charged after shooting self in face, fatally shooting horse during domestic violence situation

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.