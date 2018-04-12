Police ask for help tracking down teen who was last seen on Tuesday

The Rutherfordton Police Department has asked for help tracking down a missing 17-year-old girl.

Police said Kayla Nicole Wishon was last seen on April 10 on Cedar Street Extension in Rutherfordton.

She has brown eyes, burgundy hair, is five-feet-tall and weighs approximately 100 pounds.

Kayla has a tattoo of angel wings on her back.

Police said Kayla may with her boyfriend, Thomas Brooks.

“Kayla was worried about her mother trying to get her into drug rehab due to drug problems,” police said in a news release.



Police ask anyone with information about Kayla Wishon to contact the Rutherfordton Police Department at 828-429-4108 or 828-287-5062 and after hours at 828-286-2911.

