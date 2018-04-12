Spartanburg PD to host remembrance ceremony for fallen officer J - FOX Carolina 21

Spartanburg PD to host remembrance ceremony for fallen officer Jason Harris

Officer Jason Harris (Source: Spartanburg PD) Officer Jason Harris (Source: Spartanburg PD)
SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Spartanburg Police Department said a remembrance ceremony will be held on Friday in honor an officer who was killed in the line of duty last year.

Motorcycle Police Officer Jason was involved in a crash while responding to an incident on his police motorcycle on the night of April 11, 2017. He died two days later at the hospital.

Police said a ceremony will be held Friday at 11 a.m. in front of Spartanburg City Hall to honor Harris’ life on the one-year anniversary of his passing.

The community is invited to attend the ceremony.

