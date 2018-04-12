District: Item Woodruff Primary student brought to school was a broken toy gun

Spartanburg School District Four said no charges will be filed after a second grader brought a broken toy gun to school.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Woodruff Primary School. Superintendent Dr. Rallie Liston said the student showed the plastic toy gun to a classmate while it remained in his backpack.

A student reported the toy to the teacher, who took possession of it and reported it to the administration.

Liston said appropriate administrative action has been taken and the teacher talked with students about Woodruff Primary School's policy of not bringing toys that could be construed as weapons on campus.

"Any situation that has the potential to compromise safety is taken very seriously," said Principal Ann Hodge. "As always, school safety shall remain a priority for our school and district.”

