McDowell Co. deputies ask for public assistance in finding missing man

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing man.

Deputies said 49-year-old Gary Dean Jimison was last seen leaving his home on Deacon Drive in Marion at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

His wife reported him missing at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies said.

Jimison is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray West Rock jacket.

Anyone with information regarding Jimison's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-652-2235.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man charged after shooting self in face, fatally shooting horse during domestic violence situation

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.