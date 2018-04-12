McDowell Co. deputies ask for public assistance in finding missi - FOX Carolina 21

McDowell Co. deputies ask for public assistance in finding missing man

Posted: Updated:
Gary Dean Jimison. (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office). Gary Dean Jimison. (Source: McDowell Co. Sheriff's Office).
MARION, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The McDowell County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing man. 

Deputies said 49-year-old Gary Dean Jimison was last seen leaving his home on Deacon Drive in Marion at approximately 5:45 a.m. on Wednesday. 

His wife reported him missing at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, deputies said. 

Jimison is 6 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. 

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a gray West Rock jacket. 

Anyone with information regarding Jimison's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 828-652-2235.

MORE NEWS: Deputies: Man charged after shooting self in face, fatally shooting horse during domestic violence situation

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.