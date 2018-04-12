Deputies: Teen arrested for attempted murder after purposely ramming into ex-girlfriend's car

Spartanburg County deputies said a teen was arrested after purposely ramming into a car occupied by his ex-girlfriend and another man.

Deputies said 18-year-old Devin Michael Perry was charged with two counts of attempted murder and malicious damage to property in connection with the incident.

The incident report stated that the victims noticed Perry driving a white Buick behind them erratically as they traveled down Highway 221 and the car then followed them onto I-26.

Perry then followed the victims after they exited the interstate and began traveling on Warren H. Abernathy Highway, deputies said. According to the incident report, the victims attempted to turn around in the driveway of a home on Franklin Ave, but could not get around Perry's car.

Deputies said Perry began yelling at the victims and when they tried to drive away, he put the car in reverse and rammed their vehicle at a high rate of speed. Perry then exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot, deputies said.

There was visible damage to the rear side of the victims' vehicle, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said deputies located the Buick behind a business on Franklin Avenue, but were unable to find any of the occupants of the car. The rear of the Buick was caved in and the bumper was almost completely dislodged from the vehicle, deputies said.

According to deputies, Perry then returned to the scene with one of the occupants of Buick.

Deputies said Perry claimed the male victim pulled out a gun and began waving it at him. The incident report stated that Perry also claimed he accidentally backed the Buick into the victims' car when he was trying to turn around and fled on foot because the gun scared him.

Deputies said three independent witnesses were able to corroborate the victims' account of the incident.

Perry has been released from the Spartanburg County Detention Center.

