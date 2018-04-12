Fire Chief: Gaffney home 'total loss' after early morning fire - FOX Carolina 21

Fire Chief: Gaffney home 'total loss' after early morning fire

GAFFNEY, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The City of Gaffney Fire Chief Jamie Caggiano said a home is a "total loss" after an early morning fire. 

Chief Caggiano said the fire occurred at a residence on 12th Grubb Street around 3:30 a.m. Thursday morning. 

The fire was caused by an extension cord that overheated, Chief Caggiano said. 

The family was out of town and no one was home at the time of the fire. 

