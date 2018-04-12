Warm and sunny Friday, then watching for weekend rain

The picture-perfect spring weather will continue through the rest of the work week. This weekend we’ll see increasing clouds and a good chance for rain arriving by early Sunday.

Friday will be even warmer with sunshine. Highs will warm to 80 in the Upstate and 75 for the mountains. Pollen is continually rising, so be sure to take precautions before spending lots of time outside!

Clouds will push in throughout Saturday, but it should still be a nice day all in all. Highs will remain above normal in the upper 70s with only a slight chance for rain late in the day.

Sunday will bring a potent cold front into the area. Heavy rain will accompany the front, along with the potential for some strong storms. The best chance for rain as it looks now will be between 10am and 4pm. Conditions dry out into next week.

