SCDOR: Anderson Co. business owner arrested for $79K in sales tax evasion

The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said an Anderson County business owner was arrested on five counts of tax evasion.

SCDOR said Sandeep Patel, owner of Swami Food Store and Swami Food Store II, evaded paying $79, 955 in Sales Tax to the state of South Carolina.

According to SCDOR, Patel filed monthly returns that reported a total of $1,799,070 in taxable sales. SCDOR said an investigation found the businesses' actual taxable sales totaled at least $3,032,884.

Patel is currently being held in the Anderson County Detention Center.

