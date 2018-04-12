Asheville Police Department requests public assistance in locati - FOX Carolina 21

Asheville Police Department requests public assistance in locating missing teen

Nicole Blades. (Source: APD). Nicole Blades. (Source: APD).
ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina) -

The Asheville Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing teen. 

Officers said 17-year-old Nicole Ear Blades was last seen on Sunday at Eliada Home on Compton Drive. 

Blades is 5'4" and weighs 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses. 

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a shirt and no shoes. 

Police said Blades is currently without prescription medication. 

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Blades is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050. 

