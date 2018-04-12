Asheville Police Department requests public assistance in locating missing teen

The Asheville Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing teen.

Officers said 17-year-old Nicole Ear Blades was last seen on Sunday at Eliada Home on Compton Drive.

Blades is 5'4" and weighs 130 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and wears glasses.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, a shirt and no shoes.

Police said Blades is currently without prescription medication.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Blades is asked to call the police department at 828-252-1110 or CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050.

