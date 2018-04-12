Coroner officially rules death of Jermaine Massey a homicide

In a release on Thursday, the Greenville County Coroner's Office officially ruled the death of a man killed in an officer-involved shooting a homicide.

Jermaine Massey, 35, died at Greenville Memorial Hospital after suffering a gunshot wound to the torso, the coroner said.

The ruling of a homicide just confirms Massey was shot to death by another person; SLED is investigating to determine if the officer was in the right or not.

Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis said Massey was shot by a deputy after charging at law enforcement officers with a large knife in March. The incident occurred on Third Avenue near Poe Mill.

Lewis described Massey as behaving erratically and agitated.

Close friends of Massey said the shooting doesn't make sense and that he had been complaining of leg pain prior to the incident. The NAACP called for a greater level of communication between law enforcement agencies and the community after the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

