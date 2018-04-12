Asheville PD seeks info on dog owner after victim attacked

Owner of dogs that police say attacked victim (Source: Asheville PD)

Asheville police need your help gathering information on a dog owner after someone was attacked on Tuesday.

Officials with Asheville Police Department are seeking the identity of the owner of two dogs. They said he was at the Dalton Distillery at 251 Biltmore Avenue on April 10 around 10 p.m.

Police believe the man's name is Zack.

The victim was treated for minor injuries, said officers.

Police said that if the dog owner is not located within the next 24 hours, the victim will be required to receive a series of rabies post-exposure shots.

Anyone who knows the identity of the dog owner is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110.

Police also shared a list of tips in the event you are ever bitten by a dog:

Get as much information as reasonably possible about both the owner and the dog(s). Full name, phone number, address and physical description of the dog owner. Full description and rabies tag information (tag number and issuer) of the dog(s). Report the bite to the local Animal Services Division. In Asheville, contact (828) 252-1110. An Animal Services Officer will respond. This may initially be done by phone. After any bite a dog will be placed on a 10-day quarantine. Often times this quarantine occurs at home, with the owner. If an owner cannot be located within 72 hours after a bite, the victim should start the post-exposure rabies series, per Health Department protocol.

