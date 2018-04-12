Dispatch: Crews responding to fire in southern Greenville Co.

The Honea Path dispatch says crews are currently responding to a fire in Greenville County.

Dispatch said Dunklin Fire is on scene at a fire along Cobb Road.

The call came in around 5:15 p.m.

Details are limited at this time. We have a FOX Carolina crew headed to the scene.

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest.

MORE NEWS: Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.