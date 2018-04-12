Dispatch: Crews responding to fire in southern Greenville Co. - FOX Carolina 21

Dispatch: Crews responding to fire in southern Greenville Co.

Posted: Updated:
(file photo | Associated Press) (file photo | Associated Press)

The Honea Path dispatch says crews are currently responding to a fire in Greenville County. 

Dispatch said Dunklin Fire is on scene at a fire along Cobb Road. 

The call came in around 5:15 p.m. 

Details are limited at this time. We have a FOX Carolina crew headed to the scene. 

Stay with FOX Carolina for the latest. 

MORE NEWS: Teen trapped in van calls 911: 'Tell my mom I love her if I die'

Copyright 2018 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2018, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.