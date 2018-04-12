Thousands of young minority men attend Clemson's Men of Color National Summit

You've seen the protests on campus and calls for more diversity at Clemson University.

Many say administrators listened, and on Thursday, the school hosted the second annual Men of Color National Summit.

"To be surrounded by other people that have other success and to share their struggle so I can use that information on my own," Deitrich Wright said.

He's a Clemson student, but he's studying Health Information Management at Greenville Technical College and will soon be a transfer student.

"They tell you when you're coming up all you have to do is go hard and you'll get your results, but little things like networking with other people from the bottom and understanding how to talk and engage others...it's just a wonderful experience," Wright said.

He's one of thousands gathered at T.D. Convention Center in Greenville for the summit, which encourages young minority men - African American, Asian, and Hispanic - to tap into their talents.

"You're looking at our future leaders," Dr. James Clements said.

He's the president of Clemson University. He says the summit shows just one way the university is working on growing diversity and inclusion.

"They're getting a great message of encouragement. They've got incredible talent," he said. "Lot of great ideas."

It's one reason Tom Joyner, nationally syndicated radio talk-show host, wanted to speak at the summit.

"When I hear these young people, the future is not as dim as you would think," Joyner said."They inspired me."

There are sessions about leadership, networking, job skills and inspirational messages.

"Choose good friends," Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney told the crowd.

"It's about pushing somebody to see the world differently," Roland Martin said.

He's a former host of TV One's News One and motivational speaker says young minority men have a unique opportunity to shape the future.

"Every decision they make today will have an impact on whether or not they will be in position to be future leaders," Martin said.

